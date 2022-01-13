Another mild day on Thursday before a cold front on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Thin high clouds remain tonight and temperatures will be near average overnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 29; High: 60. Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant.

PUEBLO: Low: 23; High: 65. A mild day tomorrow with light winds and sunshine.

CANON CITY: Low: 33; High: 64. A breezy and mild day ahead for Thursday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 27; High: 53. A comfortable and sunny day is in store tomorrow.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 50s. Upper 50s are expected Thursday with a light breeze.

PLAINS: Low: 20s; High: 60s. Mid-60s with sunshine and light winds on Thursday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 60s. Low 60s tomorrow with high clouds and a light breeze.

MOUNTAINS: Low: teens/20s; High: 50s. Mild for mountain valleys with partly cloudy conditions.

Extended Outlook:

A windy cold front will move through on Friday, allowing temperatures to gradually cool during the day. Wind gusts will be up to 50-60 mph and mountain snow. Some of the snow showers will make it to the Palmer Divide and Raton Pass Friday evening.

