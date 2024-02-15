Another mild and breezy day on Thursday then a cold front arrives on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening the breezy winds will calm down across the region. The sky will be partly cloudy or mostly clear. Overnight lows will generally drop into the teens in the mountains and 20s in the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 54;

It will be another mild day with temperatures above average with sunshine. Winds will be from the SW at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 57;

Mostly sunny and gusty on Thursday with SW wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 57;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with gusty winds once again. Winds will be from the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 46;

Sunny and mild but windy on Thursday. Winds will be from the W at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20; High: 50;

Sunny and mild with gusty winds from the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s;

Mostly sunny with SSW winds from 5-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25/26; High: 52/60;

A sunny day with gusty winds from the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the mountain valleys tomorrow. Winds will be sustained from the W at 10-20 mph and gusting 40-45 mph. Snow showers will be possible over the Continental Divide and areas west of that boundary.

Extended outlook forecast:

Before sunrise on Friday morning, a cold front will move through southern Colorado. This will drop our high temperatures by about 10 degrees on Friday. Extra moisture and clouds will follow behind the cold front, delayed until the afternoon. There is a chance of showers as well in the evening, with a transition from rain to snow into Friday night. Light snow will generally accumulate to an inch or less across the region.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

