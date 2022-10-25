Another Freeze Warning tonight before trending warmer on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

With our latest storm continuing to clear out of Colorado tonight, clear skies and light winds will allow for some very cold temperatures to settle in. A Freeze Warning will go into effect at midnight for the southeastern Plains and I-25 corridor, and continue through 9 am Tuesday. For areas that have yet to see a hard freeze this season, this is likely to happen tonight, which will effectively put an end to the growing season. While it will be cold everywhere tonight, the coldest air will be found in the mountains and mountain valleys, where single digits and teens are in the forecast.

For some areas who have yet to see a hard freeze this season, tonight's sub-freezing temperatures will likely put an end to the growing season! #cowx pic.twitter.com/ageWtZyGun — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) October 24, 2022

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 61; A very cold morning will give way to a nice and mild afternoon, with high temperatures nearly 15 degrees warmer than today.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 66; A Freeze Warning for Pueblo County will not expire until 9 am on Tuesday, so expect a cold start to the day. Sunshine and mid 60s will follow by the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 65; Near freezing temperatures early Tuesday morning will give way to a mostly sunny and mild afternoon as highs look to climb into the middle 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 52; After a cold start, we're looking at a more mild afternoon across Teller County as high temperatures look to top out in the 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s; A mild afternoon will follow a cold morning for the Tri-Lakes region. By Tuesday evening, a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible as a weak storm pushes some energy into the state.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; Cold morning lows will transition pretty quickly to a nice and mild afternoon as highs across the Plains look to top out in the 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s/60s; A very cold morning, the coldest of the season, will give way to much more mild day as highs top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; A chilly, but fairly quiet day for the mountains on Tuesday. A weak front pushing into the state later in the day could bring a few light snow showers to our forecast, mainly out towards the Central Mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Mountain snow showers will be possible on Wednesday out ahead of our next storm that will bring some potentially larger impacts to Southern Colorado on Thursday. An area of low pressure will push a cold front into the state Thursday morning, and with colder air and good upslope flow developing behind that front, rain and snow showers will be possible. This doesn't look like a high impact event this far out, but a few inches of white stuff could accumulate for areas above 6,500 feet. For now, I see the best potential for the highest totals in the southeastern mountains and southern I-25 corridor.

