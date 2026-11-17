Tonight's Forecast:

Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy across Southern Colorado tonight as high pressure holds steady. Light winds will allow temperatures to cool off quickly after sunset. Lows will drop into the 20s and 30s across the plains and lower elevations, with teens and 20s in the high country.

Tomorrow's Forecast: Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine and noticeably warmer temperatures across the region. More fog will be around in the morning! Southerly breezes will help afternoon highs climb into the mid to upper 60s across the eastern plains, while mountain valleys reach the upper 50s. Winds will pick up out of the southwest by the afternoon, and snow showers will begin moving into the southwest mountains by early evening ahead of our next incoming system.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 62; Skies stay mostly clear overnight with light winds and lows dropping to around freezing. Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine and a nice warmup into the lower 60s. Expect breezy southwest winds to develop during the afternoon ahead of an approaching storm system.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 65; Clear and quiet conditions hold overnight with lows dipping into the low 30s. Sunshine and southerly winds will push afternoon highs into the upper 60s on Tuesday. Conditions stay dry through the evening despite increasing late-day breezes.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 63; Expect a quiet, mostly clear night with temperatures falling into the mid-30s. Tuesday will be bright and mild with afternoon highs reaching the mid-60s. Light morning winds will turn breezy out of the southwest by late afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 53; Skies remain clear overnight in Teller County with chilly lows falling into the low-30s. Plenty of sunshine returns on Tuesday, pushing afternoon temperatures into the lower 50s. Breezy southwest winds will pick up during the afternoon before clouds increase late in the evening.

Extended outlook forecast: Two fast-moving systems will bring rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds later this week, while the lower elevations stay mostly dry and mild.

Wednesday: A quick-moving system brings overnight snow to the Continental Divide and gusty winds across Southern Colorado early Wednesday. Skies clear quickly through the day with mild afternoon temperatures holding in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday: High pressure briefly returns for a calm, dry break in the weather. Expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s across the plains.

Friday – Next Week: A stronger storm system arrives late Thursday night into Saturday, bringing another round of accumulating snow to the southwest mountains and breezy conditions elsewhere. Another broad system could bring cooler and more unsettled weather early next week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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