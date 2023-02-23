Another cold night followed by a warm-up Friday and this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

A few stray flurries will make it off the mountains into the I-25 corridor this evening, with little to no accumulation. Overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy and very cold. Lows will drop to the single digits and plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 4; High: 40; Mostly sunny with SSE wind at 8 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 1; High: 45; Mostly sunny with ESE wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 10; High: 46; Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 9; High: 37; Partly cloudy with SW wind at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 3; High: 38; Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 40s; Mostly sunny with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 15/20; High: 47/52; Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s/40s; Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10-20 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

After Friday's thaw out we are just going up from there! Temperatures will return to the 40s in the mountains this weekend and 50s to 60s in the plains. Saturday will be our pick of the weekend with a light breeze and sunshine. Sunday becomes quite windy across Colorado, with snow moving back into the mountains. The week ahead starts out above average for high temperatures with the next cold front arriving late on Wednesday.

