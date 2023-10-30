Another cold night before a chilly Halloween

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be another clear and cold night across southern Colorado. There will be a light breeze from the N as a weak cold front spills through southern Colorado. This will reinforce the cooler-than-normal temperatures tomorrow.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 12; High: 44;

Sunny on Tuesday with SSE wind at 10 mph. Trick-or-treat temperatures will fall into the upper 30s after sunset.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 14; High: 48;

Tuesday will be sunny and chilly with SSE wind at 5-10 mph. Trick-or-treat temperatures will be in the low-40s to upper 30s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 14; High: 49;

It will be a sunny Halloween afternoon with SE wind at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s after sunset for trick-or-treating.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 43;

A cold but sunny Tuesday is ahead. Wind will be from the WSW at 8-12 mph. Trick-or-treating will be cold in the upper 20s shortly after sunset.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 9; High: 40;

Another cold morning and chilly afternoon with sunshine on Tuesday. Halloween trick-or-treat temperatures will fall to the low 30s just after sunset.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s/50s;

Sunny on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures for trick-or-treating will fall to the low 40s to upper 30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 16/19; High: 50/52;

Sunny but cool on Tuesday. Winds will be light from the WSW at 5-10 mph. Trick-or-treating will be chilly in the low 40s.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 40s;

Sunny with light winds on Tuesday and chilly temperatures. Snow melt will continue. Trick-or-treating temperatures will be chilly, in the 30s to upper 20s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday begins a warming trend in southern Colorado. Temperatures will gradually climb back to seasonable levels. Expect 50 in the mountains and 60s to 70s in the plains from Wednesday through the weekend.

____

