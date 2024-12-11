Another cold morning and then temperatures begin to warm up on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear and very cold tonight in southern Colorado. Because of the possibility of icy roads, remain cautious while driving.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 14; High: 46;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with seasonable afternoon temperatures. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 14; High: 47;

Wednesday will start with cold temperatures and then thaw to a seasonable high. The sky will be mostly sunny with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 19; High: 48;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with warmer afternoon temperatures. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 9; High: 41;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a very cold morning and then a mild afternoon. Wind will be out of the WSW at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 15; High: 46;

Monument and the Tri-Lakes will start very cold on Wednesday and warm up to seasonable temperatures in the afternoon. Wind will be from the SSW at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s/50s;

It will be mostly sunny with light wind out of the SW at 5-15 mph. Highs will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 18/16; High: 46/49;

Cold in the morning and then mild in the afternoon with mostly sunny conditions. Winds will be from the SW at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits; High: 30s/40s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday in the mountain valleys. There will be a frigid morning and then highs will rise about freezing in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

The rest of the week will generally be sunny with seasonable temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The next chance of snow will be in the mountains on Friday, but southeastern Colorado is looking dry right now for Friday's cold front.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.