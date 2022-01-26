Another cold front with snow showers arrives Thursday in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will move in during the predawn hours on Thursday. Snow will pick up during the morning commute and continue during the day.

Temperatures will allow for snow accumulate on roads quickly. Snow intensity will be light to moderate at times, allowing for some reduced visibility on roads. No advisories are currently in effect for this storm.

The hardest-hit zones will be eastern mountain slopes and valleys of the Wet Mountains, San Juans, and Sangre De Cristos as well as the Palmer Divide.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 19; High: 29. Cold and blustery on Thursday with snow possible all day. Accumulations: 0-1"

PUEBLO: Low: 17; High: 33. A chilly day with snow possible light snow possible all day. Accumulations: 0-1"

CANON CITY: Low: 21; High: 33. A cold day with clouds and light snow showers. Accumulations: 0-1"

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 10; High: 23. A cold Thursday with snow showers all day. Accumulations: 1-3"

TRI-LAKES: Low: teens; High: 20s. Snow showers all day with blustery winds. Accumulations: 2-4"

PLAINS: Low: teens; High: 30s. A chilly day, but rising above freezing in the mid-30s. Light snow is possible. Accumulations: 0-1"

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: teens; High: 20s. A cold day in the upper 20s with clouds and snow showers in the late morning until evening. Accumulations: Walsenburg 1-2", Trinidad Trace-2"

MOUNTAINS: Low: single digits/teens; High: 20s Highest impact zones will be similar to Tuesday's storm, on the east side of mountain slopes and their adjacent valleys. Wet Mountain Valley and Sangre De Cristos 3-5". Upper Arkansas Valley 0-1". San Luis Valley 0-1".

Extended Outlook:

Friday and the weekend will be pleasant in the 40s and 50s with sunshine. The next storm arrives Tuesday and Wednesday with the potential for significant snow in southern Colorado. Stay tuned.

____

