Another bright and warm day on Tuesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be clear with a light breeze from the north. Low temperatures will be about 3-5 degrees above seasonal average.

Tuesday Forecast:

Overall, much of the same on Tuesday. Temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees above average. The sky will be mostly sunny and there will be a light breeze and dry conditions.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 44; High: 77;

Mostly sunny with W wind at 10 mph on Tuesday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 82;

Sunny on Tuesday with W wind at 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 79;

Mostly sunny with W wind at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 68;

Partly cloudy tomorrow with W wind at 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 41; High: 72;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with W wind at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Low to mid-40s tonight then highs in the low 80s on Tuesday. W wind will be light at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/45; High: 75/78;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with W wind at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s;

Partly cloudy with very isolated mountaintop showers. W wind will be from 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be warm, just like the previous days before it. But Wednesday will be quite gusty, especially in the mountains where wind will gust in the 30 mph range. There will be a cold front arriving to southern Colorado before dawn on Thursday morning. This will provide light snow showers in the mountains and rain for the plains. Plus, temperatures will plummet with most of the region seeing highs in the 50s on Thursday. The showers and clouds move out Friday, but the chilly air remains. Temperatures will be in the 50s through Saturday with a hard freeze region wide on Saturday morning.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.