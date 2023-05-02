An increase in storm coverage this afternoon for parts of Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

With more clouds and more numerous showers and thunderstorms in our forecast, today's highs will be around 5-10 degrees cooler. Another chance for showers and thunderstorms will return to Southern Colorado this afternoon, and they'll be most widespread over the mountains. In these areas, a few stronger storms will be possible. Storms along the I-25 corridor will be much more spotty in nature.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 44. Cloudier skies throughout the day will equate to a cooler, more seasonal afternoon across the Pikes Peak Region. Storms locally will be spotty at best today, with our best chances occurring between 5 & 8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 45. Cooler and cloudier today as compared to what we saw yesterday, with a few spotty thunderstorms possible by the late afternoon hours.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 48. Mostly clear skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds and a few spotty late day thunderstorms near Canon City, with a few stronger storms possible near the mountains.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 37. Keep an eye on the sky late this afternoon as showers and thunderstorms are likely to impact parts of Teller County. Main storm threats will be small hail and 40-50 mph wind gusts.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. A beautiful spring morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon over northern El Paso County. The best chances for unsettled weather will be between 4 & 8 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. A cooler, but still seasonal day for the Plains of Southern Colorado on Tuesday. Dry skies during the day could give way to a few spotty early evening thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. After a chilly morning, temperatures today will be quite comfortable, with dry skies early giving way to a few spotty late day thunderstorms up towards the mountains.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Storm coverage today will be much more widespread across the mountains and mountain valleys. In these areas, a few stronger storms will be possible, with heavy rain, small hail and 40-50 mph wind gusts the main threats.

Extended outlook forecast:

Drier air on Wednesday will limit thunderstorm chances on the Plains while afternoon storms remain a possibility over the mountains. As the low pressure system off the coast of California begins to lift off to the northeast on Thursday, we'll see another slight uptick in storms.

Drying out by Friday for the Plains, which should serve us well as we head into the weekend. One thing that we'll be watching this weekend is an uptick in wind speeds over Southern Colorado, which could lead to high fire danger in some areas.

