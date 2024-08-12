An elevated risk of flooding will be possible with Monday's thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

We're looking at an active start to the week weather wise for Southern Colorado, with a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms through at least Wednesday. Today's storms will start to fire off by early this afternoon and should dissipate as we approach sunset this evening along the I-25 corridor, but could last until closer to midnight for the eastern Plains. Storms today will be capable of large hail up to 1.5" in diameter, strong wind gusts, and minor street flooding.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 83; Low: 60. After today's gorgeous sunrise, our weather will turn stormy this afternoon. Storms today could be on the strong to severe side, capable of large hail, gusty winds and minor to moderate flooding.

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 63. Storms will begin to develop in the Pueblo area by early to mid afternoon, with scattered storms possible through around sunset tonight.

Canon City forecast: High: 86; Low: 63. After some cooler weather late last week and this past weekend, we're looking at a pretty typical August day, with dry skies early and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 48. Dry skies this morning will give way to numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of heavy rain, hail up to 1" in diameter and gusty winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Storm initiation today on the Palmer Divide could start as early as the lunch hour, with several round of showers and storms possible through early this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 60s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this morning will turn stormy and unsettled this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of large hail up to 1.5" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s/60s. Scattered thunderstorms will return our forecast this afternoon, and along with the potential for heavy rainfall today, some storms will be capable of severe hail and wind gusts.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms can be expected today for the mountains and mountain valleys, with storms firing off as early as late this morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Highs on Tuesday will be slightly warmer, with scattered thunderstorms returning to the forecast. Active weather will remain in our forecast on Wednesday, with highs cooling by a few degrees across Southern Colorado.

After a stormy start to the week, drier air will return to the forecast starting on Thursday, with dry skies likely through at least Saturday on the Plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.