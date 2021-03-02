An early taste of spring ahead for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear skies and light breezes this evening will give way to some chilly overnight lows. Good radiational cooling will allow for temperatures to drop down to the 10s and 20s by Tuesday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 19; High: 59. A little bit of a cold start for the Pikes Peak Region will give way to sunshine and upper 50s for highs. Get outside and enjoy it!

PUEBLO: Low: 16; High: 63. With sunshine and 60s for the afternoon hours on Tuesday, we'll quickly see the morning freeze give way to a mild afternoon.

CANON CITY: Low: 22; High: 62. Sunsplashed and mild on Tuesday as highs will warm into the lower 60s across Fremont County.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 14; High: 51. Nearly perfect weather for the first Tuesday of March. We'll be cold in the morning, but nice and mild by the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s; High: 50s. Clear and cold in the morning, but turning mild by the afternoon, with light northerly breezes expected.

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 60s. Tuesday's forecast will be stunning across the Plains, especially compared to the deep freeze that we saw just a few weeks ago.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s. Clear skies and plenty of dry air will produce a chilly start to our Tuesday, which will be followed by a mild and sunny afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. Much like the rest of Southern Colorado, the mountains will also get the chance to enjoy some gorgeous weather on Tuesday as highs climb into the 30s and 40s.

Extended Outlook:

A nearly identical weather pattern will keep our weather stunning on Wednesday before a quick hitting storm pushes into the region on Thursday. The storm will be warm for this time of the year, with higher elevation snow, but rain for the far eastern Plains. The storm will clear out by Friday morning, allowing for a gorgeous and mild first weekend of March.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter