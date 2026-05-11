An early taste of of summer is headed to Southern Colorado this week

Today’s Forecast:

After a cooler Mother's Day in Southern Colorado, temperatures have remained cool this morning. Many of us are waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

High pressure to our south will bring a warming touch to our weather early this week. Highs today will jump up as much as 15-20 degrees from yesterday, with temperatures in the 80s this afternoon in Colorado Springs, Fountain, Pueblo and Canon City.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 51. Grab a jacket this morning, but be prepared to shed any warm layers this afternoon as today's high will be more than 10 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: High: 87; Low: 49. A chilly start to our Monday will give way to some June-like heat this afternoon, with highs this afternoon soaring into the upper 80s.

Canon City forecast: High: 86; Low: 52. The crisp weather that we're seeing this morning won't last long, as highs today climb into the middle 80s across eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 44. Temperatures in the 30s this morning will give way to highs in the mid 70s this afternoon, our warmest day of the month so far.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Chilly temperatures this morning will give way to a much warmer afternoon as highs today top out in the 70s along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. With a forecast like today, it's hard to believe that some areas saw snow last week. Today's forecast will be bright and warm, with highs warming into the middle to upper 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. After a taste of winter last week, this week will begin summer-like, with highs today soaring into the 80s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Sunshine early will give way to a partly cloudy and mild afternoon. Drier air should keep our skies mainly dry today, with only a slight chance of a shower this afternoon from the San Juan mountains into the San Luis Valley.

Extended outlook forecast:

Under mostly sunny skies, Tuesday's temperatures will climb another degree or two from today, topping out around 81 degrees in Colorado Springs. Pueblo and Canon City will both see upper 80s on Tuesday.

The 80s will continue through Thursday in Colorado Springs, with the potential for near record-breaking warmth in the mid-week period. At the same time, some hotter areas will see 90s. As the ridge breaks down late this week, we could see a few thunderstorms from Thursday to Saturday. For now, rain chances look best on Friday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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