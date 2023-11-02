An early October feel to our November, with our next weather maker in the middle of next week

Tonight's Forecast:

Dry and mainly clear tonight with lows a few degrees warmer than they've been the last few days. High pressure remains in place providing fair and pleasant weather.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 68;

Mostly clear skies with a crisp dry evening. West winds around 10 mph. A nice day ahead Friday with plenty of morning sun and partly cloudy late afternoon and evening skies. Highs around 10 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 74;

Mainly clear skies, with modest downslope westerly breezes at 10-15 mph. Nonetheless, temperatures cool to near freezing. A sunny Friday headed your way, with continued west winds around 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 72;

Mainly clear tonight with a cool northwest wind at 10 mph. Plenty of sun tomorrow and quite warm for November, with west winds at 10-15 mph. Clouds increase towards evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 60;

Mainly clear with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s depending on your elevation. West winds at 10-15 mph. Friday starts sunny but clouds arrive relatively quickly, with partly cloudy skies at lunch time and mostly cloudy skies by dinner. Still, a warm day by November standards.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: Mid 30s; High: 60s;

Mostly clear with lows in the mid-30s and west winds around 10 mph. Friday brings more sunshine which sticks around through most of the afternoon before clouds arrive at sunset.

Plains forecast: Low: Low 30s; High: Low 70s;

Crystal clear skies with a southwest wind up to 10 mph headed your way overnight. Friday keeps full sun in the picture with highs in the 70s amid a northwesterly wind also at 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36; High: 70;

Mostly clear, with lows in the mid to upper 30s and westerly winds at 10 to 15 mph. Sunny Friday with west winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60;

Mostly clear, and cool, tonight, with relatively mild lows by November standards in the low 30s and modest westerly winds at 10-15 mph both at lower and higher elevations. Friday brings mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s above treeline, and upper 50s below treeline.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure keeps us warm, mainly sunny, and dry for the next several days. A weak cold front Friday during the early evening brings a few clouds in, and knocks back temperatures a bit Saturday but we remain above average. Sunday looks quite warm with widespread 70s likely and plenty of sunshine. The Taurid meteor shower this weekend - a relatively weak shower, peaks Saturday night and Sunday night, with viewing conditions expected to be excellent. Those warm temperatures continue into early next week before we see a more moderating temperature pattern by Wednesday - with snow on the horizon for us once again. Amounts are rather opaque right now, but it's becoming more and more likely for us to see some wet weather by the end of next week.

