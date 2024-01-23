AM fog & drizzle on the Plains, with snow possible in the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

With the storm track staying to our south, Tuesday's forecast will be pretty nice for most of Southern Colorado. This morning on the far eastern Plains, a Dense Fog Advisory is currently in effect. Along with the potential for fog near the Colorado-Kansas border, patchy freezing drizzle will also be possible.

A storm moving from Arizona into New Mexico today will bring the potential for light snow showers into our southeastern mountains, but for the Plains, dry skies can be expected on Tuesday. Highs will be seasonable region-wide, topping out in the 40s and 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 48; Low: 25. Tuesday's forecast will be slightly cooler than the past few days, but still really nice, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and highs in the upper 40s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 51; Low: 23. Dry skies, with a mix of sun and clouds for Pueblo on Tuesday. While we won't be as warm as yesterday's high of 58 degrees, our high today of 51 degrees will be slightly above average.

Canon City forecast: High: 51; Low: 28. Tuesday's forecast will be mild for late January standards and dry, with no rain or snow expected in Canon City for the next 24 hours.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 20. After some slushy snow yesterday, dry skies can be expected on Tuesday for Teller County, with our high in Woodland Park today topping out in the lower 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. A bright and seasonably mild afternoon will give way to increasing clouds this evening as we'll see overnight lows cooling back down to the 20s.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Areas of fog this morning on the eastern Plains, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 11 am. After clearing to sunshine this afternoon, low clouds and fog will return late this evening, along with the potential for freezing drizzle.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. A weak storm passing through New Mexico today will bring the potential for snow to the southern Sangres. If some of these showers can survive as they move east, it's possible that we could see a spotty shower or two today along the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s/20s. Another disturbance passing to our south today will bring the potential for a few snow showers to the mountains through this evening, with 1-2" of accumulation for the southern Sangre de Cristos. Snow could be heavy at times along the Colorado-New Mexico border.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday's weather will be a near carbon copy of today, with similar to slightly cooler temperatures across Southern Colorado, but perhaps a few more clouds. Thursday's high temperatures will cool slightly as a storm currently over the central Pacific Ocean will move towards the state. After sunset, this storm will bring the potential for a few rain or snow showers to Southern Colorado.

The chance for snow will continue into Friday morning, with up to 1" of accumulation in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, with higher amounts farther to the south. Friday's highs will top out in the lower 40s, with mid 40s Saturday and 50s by Sunday.

