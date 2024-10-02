All-time October high temperatures are within reach on Wednesday in Colorado Springs

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be cool and clear tonight with a light breeze around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 89;

Wednesday will be hot! The daily record high for October 2nd is 84 in Colorado Springs, set in 2020. The all-time record high for October is 87, which has been met several times. It will be sunny with variable wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 93;

Hot on Wednesday with sunshine and light wind. The daily record high for October 2nd is 91 and the October all-time record high in Pueblo is 94.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 90;

Hot on Wednesday with sunshine and breezy wind from the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 80;

Sunny on Wednesday and very warm. Wind will be from the W at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 49; High: 84;

Monument and the Tri-Lakes will be very warm on Wednesday with variable wind from 5-15 mph and sunshine.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 90s;

Low 90s for highs on Wednesday with sunshine and a light breeze with variable wind from 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/51; High: 85/88;

Toasty on Wednesday with sunshine and a breeze from the WSW at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s;

Mid -30s to mid-40s in the morning and then warming to the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon for the mountain valleys. It will be breezy and sunny on Wednesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Thursday a cold front blows in during the morning, which will cool down temperatures by about 5-10 degrees from Wednesday's highs. We stay above average through, in the 70s and 80s for the rest of the week.

Another day of record high temperatures in the 80s is possible on Saturday.

____

