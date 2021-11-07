All-time November high temperature threatened in Colorado Springs Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

A very warm day with high temperatures about 20 degrees above average in the plains and threatening record highs.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 79; Low: 44. The daily record today stands at 77 and the all-time November record is 78. It will be sunny with high clouds and breezy today.

PUEBLO: High: 82; Low: 37. Breezy with sunshine today and getting close to the record which stands at 84.

CANON CITY: High: 80; Low: 44. A very warm day with gusty winds at times. Wind will be sustained about 10 mph and gust 20-25 mph.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 67; Low: 40. A mild and breezy day with gusts up to 30 mph.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mid 70s today and sunshine with some high clouds. Winds will gust 20-30 mph periodically.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Low 80s and sunny today with dry conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Huerfano County is under a red flag warning from 11 am to 6 pm. It will be warm in the upper 70s, dry and gusty today.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Low to mid 60s for mountain valleys today and gusty throughout the afternoon, winds up to 30 mph are possible. The San Luis Valley is under a red flag warning today due to gusty winds and dry, warm air.

Extended Outlook:

Monday will still be above average, but about 10 degrees cooler than today as a cold front slowly makes its way into the region. This front will increase clouds into Tuesday and high temperatures will drop another 10 degrees for Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool in the 50s through mid-week.

