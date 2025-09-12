All day mountain rain, plus late-day storms in the plains on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

In the plains, scattered rain showers will end between 10 pm and midnight. Light rain is likely to continue in the mountains overnight, becoming heavier on Friday morning, west of I-25. Temperatures will be above average overnight, and the sky will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 80;

Partly cloudy on Friday with rain and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 87;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday, with rain and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 82;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday. Rain will be possible from the late morning and increase in likelihood through the evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 70.

Mostly cloudy on Friday, with light rain possible in the morning and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon through the evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 74;

Friday will be partly cloudy with light rain possible in the morning, followed by rain and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon through the evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

Mostly sunny in the morning with hot temperatures. Rain and thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and through the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/56; High: 85/85;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with rain and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 60s-70s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly cloudy with light rain showers in the morning, followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. It will be a soggy day!

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend will be cooler than average, in the 60s to 80s across southern Colorado. Saturday brings another chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms, favoring the mountains and the Pikes Peak region. Sunday is likely to be dry for most of us, with a spotty shower possible in the mountains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

