Afternoon & evening thunderstorms to close out the holiday weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

The threat for showers and thunderstorms will continue to press east this evening. Drier skies should resume across the I-25 corridor between 6-8 pm, with the eastern Plains likely not clearing until 8-10 pm. Storms that move into the eastern Plains may reach severe potential. The main threats will include hail up to 2" in diameter, 60-70 mph wind gusts, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

Outside of the Plains, skies this evening for the fireworks should be nice enough in most areas to enjoy the show. Enjoy, be safe, and have a great Fourth of July!

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 60; High: 86. We'll close out the holiday weekend with a near carbon copy forecast from what we saw this past weekend. The morning hours will be bright and beautiful, with scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.

PUEBLO: Low: 62; High: 92. To close out the holiday weekend, we're expecting another round of showers and thunderstorms to develop by the afternoon, some of which could turn severe.

CANON CITY: Low: 64; High: 89. Sunny in the morning before turning mostly cloudy and stormy by the afternoon. Storms on Monday could be on the strong to severe side.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 54; High: 77. Bright morning sunshine will give way to another round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Monday across Teller County. Storms may bring periods of heavy rain to the forecast, along with small hail and gusty winds.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Another disturbance coming off of the mountains on Monday will help to fire off another round of showers and thunderstorms. A few isolated thunderstorms may turn severe.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 80s/90s. Sunny skies most of our Monday will give way to increasing showers and thunderstorms for the late afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather potential is higher for the southeast Plains on Monday than for other parts of Southern Colorado.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s. We're not expecting any big changes to our forecast on Monday, which means that we'll see blue skies early followed by late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Morning sunshine in the mountains will quickly give way to a good chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall will also bring the threat for burn scar flooding on Monday.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front will sweep into Southern Colorado on Tuesday, offering some relief as highs cool by around 5-10 degrees across the region. The front will also increase the upslope flow, allowing for a wetter atmosphere and better chances for widespread rain and thunderstorms. High pressure will dry us out late this week, and bring some serious sizzle to the forecast at the same time. Highs in the lower elevations will soar into the 90s and 100s by Thursday and Friday.

