After sunset, Election Day snow will be on the rise for Southern Colorado

Our Election Day in Southern Colorado will start out clear and cold, but end on a much different note as snow increases across the state. Ahead of the storm, highs today will be much warmer than yesterday, with temperatures on the Plains climbing into the 50s.

Snow will increase during the day in the mountains, with rain and snow showers picking up locally between 5-8 pm. As colder air settles in, any rain for lower elevation areas will quickly changeover to snow. Heavier snow will develop overnight and continue into Wednesday. Consider planning ahead by waking up early tomorrow since the drive to work may take longer than normal, or work from home if that's an option for you.

Starting at 5 pm, Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will go into effect for parts of Southern Colorado. Areas under an advisory include: Teller County, western Fremont County, northern El Paso County and the southern I-25 corridor. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Wet and Sangre de Cristo Mountains, as well as the Wet Mountain Valley.

KOAA weather Our next winter storm has triggered another round of Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 24. A warmer day ahead of tonight's storm as most of our Election Day Tuesday will be dry. Snow showers will begin to increase between 5-8 pm, with snow becoming likely and heavier into the late night and overnight hours.

Pueblo forecast: High: 57; Low: 28. Dry skies most of Election Day will give way to an increased chance of rain and snow showers after sunset tonight. A changeover to all snow will happen during the late night hours with the snow flakes likely to continue into Wednesday morning.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 27. Sunshine early will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon ahead of rain and snow showers that start to develop just after sunset. As colder air punches in behind a cold front, a changeover to snow is likely late this evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 41; Low: 14. Dry skies and sunshine this morning will give way to a few late afternoon snow showers followed by heavier snow and gusty winds late this evening and into Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for Teller County starting at 5 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. Dry and warmer through mid afternoon in advance of our next winter storm. Snow showers could start to develop towards late afternoon, with the snow becoming heavier this evening. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect starting at 5 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Most of our Election Day on the Plains will be nice, with light winds, warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies. An incoming cold front will lead to rain and snow showers by this evening, with a changeover to snow by early Wednesday morning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect starting at 11 pm, lasting until 11 pm Wednesday. This would mean a fairly dry morning and afternoon as the potential for snow won't increase until late tonight.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 0s/10s. Snow will increase over the high country throughout the day on Tuesday, turning heaviest this evening and for the overnight hours. The main target for the heaviest snow will be in the Wet and Sange de Cristo Mountains, as well as the Wet Mountain Valley. Some places here could be measuring snow in feet by Wednesday night!

Wednesday morning looks to be the most impactful time for snow and wind in Southern Colorado. With 30-40 mph northerly wind gusts, visibly could be impacted due to blowing snow. The northerly wind will bring drier air to southern parts of El Paso County and Pueblo County and totals in these areas could be much lower than surrounding locations. I'm forecasting 2-5" of snow in Colorado Springs, 4-8" for Monument and 5-10" for Woodland Park.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will hover near the freezing mark in Colorado Springs before climbing to near 40 degrees on Friday. As the low pressure system responsible for the wintry weather tracks to our south, its exact path will determine if we see any additional snow late this week. For now, I'm keeping at least a chance of snow Thursday and Friday, but if the low pressure system tracks farther south than currently forecasted, it may take the chance for snow along with it. Stay tuned.

