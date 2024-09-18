After severe storms on Tuesday, Wednesday will be much calmer in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A second round of weaker thunderstorms will move through the SE plains of Colorado this evening, ending by about 11 pm. Overnight will become clear and chilly across our region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 80;

Chilly in the morning and warm in the afternoon with sunshine on Wednesday. Wind will be from the SW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 48; High: 85;

Sunny on Wednesday with a quick warm-up. Wind will be from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 50; High: 80;

Cool in the morning and warm in the afternoon. The sky will be sunny and the wind will be breezy from the W at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 37; High: 72;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with a cold morning and a mild afternoon. Wind will be breezy from the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 44; High: 78;

Monument will be sunny on Wednesday with a chilly morning followed by a pleasant afternoon. Wind will be from the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s/90s;

Much calmer on Wednesday with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the plains. Wind will be from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47/47; High: 79/83;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with a warm afternoon with a breeze from the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

THe mountain valleys will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with a cold start in the mid-30s and a mild afternoon in the 70s. Winds will be breezy from the W at 10 mph gusting 25-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be almost a carbon copy of Wednesday's weather with comfortable temperatures and sunshine. Friday will be a few degrees warmer and mostly sunny.

The next cold front may arrive early on Saturday, bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend, dropping to the 60s and 70s. This front will bring a chance

of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday. Drier air is likely to move back on Sunday and we stay cool.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.