After severe storms on Tuesday, more tranquil weather returns on Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

Stormy skies and below average highs on Tuesday will give way to sunshine and calmer weather conditions today as high pressure builds in from the southwest. Under sunny to mostly sunny skies, highs this afternoon will warm to near average for this time of the year. Temperatures will top out in the 80s on the Plains, with a mix of 60s and 70s for our mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 54. After several rounds of hail and a high of just 69 degrees on Tuesday, Wednesday's weather will bring a return to seasonable temperatures and sunshine across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 88; Low: 57. After Tuesday's high in the mid 70s, we'll see a return to near average highs on Wednesday in the upper 80s. Sunshine and light southeast breezes will be a perfect compliment to today's calmer weather.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 59. Light breezes, mostly sunny skies and warmer highs will make for a great day to get outside following the severe storms that we saw in the area on Tuesday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 46. Clear skies and chilly morning temperatures will give way to a fair amount of sunshine this afternoon as highs today rebound into the middle 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Stormy skies on Tuesday will give way to an abundance of sunshine, light breezes and near average highs in the 70s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. Yesterday's storms will give way to a bright and sunny Wednesday as highs on the Plains today look to top out in the middle to upper 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. After reports of significant hail on Tuesday, storms will take a back seat to sunshine and warming highs on Wednesday, with temperatures this afternoon expected to climb into the 80s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies and mild highs can be expected throughout the high country on Wednesday. Light breezes this morning will give way to sustained S/SE winds of 10-15 mph this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

As high pressure continues to strengthen late this week, we're looking at some significant heat for Southern Colorado. Highs on the Plains will warm into the 90s and 100s starting on Thursday, lasting through the weekend.

In Colorado Springs, Thursday's high will warm into the lower 90s, with highs in the middle to upper 90s on both Friday and Saturday. Highs on Sunday will cool slightly, topping out near 90 degrees. With the incoming heat, we'll be on record watch on Friday as the current record high at the Springs Airport sits at 97° (1968). My forecast on Friday is just shy of the record, at 96°.

____

