After severe storms on Sunday, Monday will be pleasant and calmer

After a very stormy Sunday in Southern Colorado, today's weather will be noticeably more quiet. Highs this afternoon will almost be fall-like, warming into the 60s in the mountains, with a mix of 70s and 80s on the Plains.

A few storms will be possible this afternoon, but should favor our state's central and southern mountain ranges more than the Plains. A rogue shower or two can't be ruled out today in the Pikes Peak Region, as well as the I-25 corridor. Storms will be capable of 1" hail, gusts to 60 mph, and frequent lightning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 52. A gorgeous start to the week, with highs this afternoon more than 10 degrees below average.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 56. With an average high in the mid 90s in Pueblo this time of the year, today's high in the lower 80s will feel like a well deserved break from the typical summer-time heat.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 55. Other than a small chance of a rogue shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, today's forecast will be nice, with well below average highs expected.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 66; Low: 44. Dare I say cool? Today's high of 66 degrees will be cool for mid summer standards, and along with the cool down, a few showers will be possible this afternoon across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with an isolated storm possible this afternoon or early this evening. Otherwise, enjoy today's mild temperatures !

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. A well earned break from the heat will be a welcomed change today, with highs on the Plains only climbing into the 70s and very low 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. A comfortable start to the week for the southern I-25 corridor, with a few hit or miss thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. A cool and comfortable day for those living or traveling into the high country today. Skies will turn a little unsettled this afternoon, with a few scattered thunderstorms possible across the central and southern mountains.

Tuesday's high will be around 10 degrees warmer, with a return to the 80s and lower 90s on the Plains. Highs on Wednesday will continue to warm by another 3-5 degrees. Daily storm chances will remain fairly low through the middle of the week, hovering around 20-30% each afternoon.

Late this week, high pressure will take charge of our forecast, resulting in hot, dry and sunny weather. Highs late this week will return to the 90s and 100s on the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains, with no real sign of relief from the heat into the upcoming weekend.

