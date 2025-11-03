After record Sunday heat temperatures return to normal on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front moves through southern Colorado tonight from the north, bringing a northerly breeze gusting to the 20 mph range. It will be partly cloudy and mild overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 58;

After record heat on Sunday, Monday will feel a lot cooler as temperatures return to average for early November. It will be partly cloudy. Wind will be out of the SSE at 8-12 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 36; High: 63;

Back to seasonable 60s on Monday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 60;

Partly cloudy and cooler but comfortable on Monday. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 62;

Mild on Monday with partly cloudy conditions and SW wind at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 38; High: 60;

Cooler than Sunday, but still comfortable on Monday. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be partly cloudy with cool but comfortable temperatures on Monday. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting 15-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 39/38; High: 66/70;

It will be mild and partly cloudy on Monday. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s;

Chilly in the morning and mild in the afternoon with partly cloudy conditions in the mountain valleys. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting 15-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures boost back up to the 60s and upper 70s on Tuesday, with partly cloudy conditions and a light breeze. From Wednesday through Saturday, temperatures will be above average in the 50s to 70s, with sunshine and dry conditions. It will be breezy at times, especially gusty on Thursday, up to the 30-40 mph range.

