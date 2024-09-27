After record heat on Thursday, only slight relief ahead Friday and this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

A weak cool front this morning will bring some small changes to our forecast on Friday. Probably the most noticeable change will be some gusty north wind this morning, with peak gusts up around 30 mph for parts of Southern Colorado. Highs this afternoon will be around 5-8 degrees cooler, with temperatures this afternoon ranging from the 70s in the mountains and mountain valleys to the 80s and lower 90s on the Plains. That's still around 10 degrees above average for this time of the year!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 53. Yesterday's high of 90 degrees was the hottest of the month. Today will be more than 5 degrees cooler, with gusty north winds this morning, and weakening wind this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 54. After a high of 97 degrees on Thursday, today's temperatures although cooler will still be around 10 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: High: 87; Low: 56. A very warm and breezy end to the week will be followed by more sunshine this weekend and unseasonably warm temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 45. Warm and breezy on Friday, with highs in Teller County much more comfortable and enjoyable than the adjacent lower elevations.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Although not as hot as yesterday, today's highs will remain well above seasonal averages, with stronger breezes this morning and partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Not as hot as yesterday, but still a toasty day ahead for the High Plains, with temperatures this afternoon warming well into the 80s and 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Breezy and partly cloudy, with high temperatures on the warmer side of average for this final Friday of September.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. After a dry stretch of sunshine this week in the mountains, a few rogue showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Main storm threats will be lightning and gusty winds. Best chances for rain will be along and west of the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a degree or two of additional cooling on Saturday, temperatures will once again warm up from Sunday into early next week. Sunday's high in the Springs of 84 degrees will be followed by a high of 86 degrees on Monday. Monday's high will be close to our current record of 87 degrees, last set in 2019. A brief cool down Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s will be followed by another near record setting day Wednesday with highs back to the mid 80s in Colorado Springs.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.