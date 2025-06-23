After record breaking weekend heat, dramatic cooling is expected on Monday

Today’s Forecast:

After our first real bad heat wave of the year this past weekend, a strong cold front will bring a dramatic drop in temperatures to Southern Colorado today. Highs will go from the 80s, 90s and 100s on the Plains down to the 70s and very low 80s.

The other story behind this morning's cold front will be an increase in moisture, which will lead to better chances for thunderstorms early this week. There's still some uncertainty today as to where thunderstorms will form. I see the best chances for rain over the southeastern mountains and eastern Plains, with less of an opportunity for rain closer to I-25 and the Pikes Peak Region. On the eastern Plains, we have a small chance for severe weather today, including hail up to 1" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 54. The big story today will be a break from the heat, with our high this afternoon only warming into the middle 70s. Secondary to the cool down will be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon or evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 58. After 90s and 100s each day since last Friday, our high today will be significantly cooler, with mostly dry skies on Monday for the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: High: 77; Low: 59. The work week will begin with a big drop in temperatures and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances today will remain low, only around 20%.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 47. Cooler changes on Monday, with only a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in Teller County. Rain chances will increase around mid-week, and heavier rain will be possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 50s. Monday's forecast will include a nice break from the heat and a very small chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. However, most of the rain looks to stay east of I-25.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s/60s. While much of the Pikes Peak Region should stay dry today, we are expecting an increased chance for rain and thunderstorms today on the Plains. Severe hail to 1" in diameter will be possible through late this evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60S/70s; Low: 50s/60s. Much like the eastern Plains, showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon over the southern I-25 corridor, although severe weather is largely not expected.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s. Showers and storms will form this afternoon in the southern Sangres before moving east into the Plains. On top of small hail and gusty winds, other threats today could include frequent lightning and heavy rain.

Extended outlook forecast:

Moisture will continue to increase into the mid-week period, allowing for a better chance for more widespread thunderstorms. Rain chances will be highest Tuesday and Wednesday, with thunderstorms likely each afternoon. Thunderstorms will be capable of heavy rain, hail and strong winds. Highs in Colorado Springs during this time will warm to near 80 degrees each afternoon. Highs in Pueblo will rebound into the middle to upper 80s by mid-week.

We'll be drying out once again starting on Thursday, with highs warming into the 80s and 90s by the end of the week and start of the weekend. Shower chances will begin to increase this weekend in the mountains, with a few showers also possible in the Pikes Peak Region by Sunday afternoon.

