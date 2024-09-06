After rain & mountain snow on Thursday, sunshine returns Friday

Today’s Forecast:

Don't forget your jacket this morning as we're starting out pretty chilly, especially for our friends in the higher terrain or cooler mountain valleys. Sunshine and light winds will follow this afternoon, allowing for our highs to climb by around 10 degrees from yesterday. Afternoon highs will top out in the 60s and lower 70s in the mountains and mountain valleys, with 70s and lower 80s on tap for the Plains and I-25 corridor.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 51. A chilly Friday morning will give way to a really beautiful afternoon. Light winds and sunshine will be met with upper 70s for daytime highs today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 83; Low: 53. After a high of 74 degrees on Thursday, today's forecast will be warmer and brighter, with our high today warming into the lower 80s.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 56. Clear skies and light winds today, with our high this afternoon around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 43. Grab your jackets this morning because it is chilly, but be prepared to shed those layers this afternoon as we'll see mild sunshine and light breezes across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Chilly morning lows will give way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon and mild highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Drier weather will settle into the eastern Plains of Colorado on Friday, with no real significant threats of rain into the upcoming weekend.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Sunshine, light breezes and mild highs Friday afternoon will give way to another cool night as overnight lows drop down to the 40s and 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. After snow showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, Friday's forecast will be great, with dry skies and warmer highs in the mountains and mountain valleys today.

Extended outlook forecast:

A large ridge of high pressure will build towards Colorado this weekend, with warming highs and mostly dry skies for areas outside of the mountains. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s in Colorado Springs on Saturday and the middle 80s on Sunday.

Rain chances this weekend will stay around 10% in Colorado Springs. Spotty afternoon showers will be possible in the mountains, with a rogue shower or two also possible into the higher elevation areas of the Pikes Peak Region.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

