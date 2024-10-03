After all-time record heat Wednesday, some relief arrives on Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

After sweltering, record breaking heat on Wednesday, a cold front on Thursday will bring about some changes to our forecast in Southern Colorado. Moderate northerly wind gusts of 20-30 mph will impact the I-25 corridor through early this evening, with gusts to 40 mph on the eastern Plains. The other story will be the cool down, with temperatures down around 10 degrees this afternoon compared to yesterday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 41. Even with nearly 10 degrees of cooling from yesterday, our high this afternoon will still be around 10 degrees warmer than average with summer not willing to ease its grip over Southern Colorado.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 42. After a high in the mid 90s on Wednesday, a 10 degree drop in temperatures today will allow for a return to 80s this afternoon, with further cooling expected on Friday.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 44. Sunshine and lower 80s this afternoon after a high in the upper 80s yesterday. A passing cold front will bring strong breezes to our forecast through early this evening, with NE wind gusts approaching 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 71; Low: 36. More fall-like today than yesterday in Teller County, with temperatures warming into the 60s and 70s across the county.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Cooler and moderately gusty, with peak wind gusts around 30-35 mph along and near the Palmer Divide on Thursday.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s/40s. A dry cold front will bring a modest cool down to our forecast today, along with strong northerly wind gusts. Peak gusts on the eastern Plains could top 35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Breezy and cooler on Thursday, with highs this afternoon warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mild sunshine, with mostly light northwesterly breezes for the high country. Enjoy!

Extended outlook forecast:

With further cooling in Friday's forecast, we'll see a return to the mid 70s in Colorado Springs, but this late week cool down won't last long as another round of record setting temperatures is likely by Saturday. Saturday's record in Colorado Springs is 83 degrees, and my forecast is calling for Saturday's high to reach 87 degrees.

Strong breezes Saturday could also lead to elevated fire danger in El Paso County. Sunday will turn cooler, with a much more comfortable high in the mid 70s to close out the weekend.

