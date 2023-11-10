After a quick chill, a big warm-up for Southern Colorado next week as high pressure returns

Tonight's Forecast:

After a snowy morning, chiefly in the hills, a secondary area of upper-level energy has been crossing Colorado today with decent southerly moisture still in place. Upper level energy sticks around overnight but the moisture does not leading to clearing skies and another chilly evening in Southern Colorado with good radiational cooling: no clouds blocking heat from escaping from the ground to the upper atmosphere. Overnight lows drop to the 20s once again - a few degrees warmer than last night. Subsequently we'll have a chilly morning that will favor that hot coffee and puffer jacket once again.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 53;

Mostly clear skies lead to excellent radiational cooling tonight with lows into the mid 20s once again. Prepare to bundle up for tomorrow morning. Southerly winds overnight will persist through the day tomorrow. A sunny start overall, but some PM clouds form due to upper level energy and moisture, mainly after sunset. A good day to dress in layers with highs more than doubling from night time lows.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 57;

Dry air rules - tonight, and tomorrow. Cold overnight lows, with west winds up to 15 mph making your morning commute good for a winter jacket. By the PM, a cloudless sky warms you all the way to the upper 50s! A good day to dress in layers, with winds also decreasing in the afternoon and shifting southeast at 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 54;

Chilly and clear overnight with relatively light winds. Nonetheless, you'll want the gloves and hat when you walk outside in the morning. By afternoon, temperatures climb to the mid-50s, with sunshine wall-to-wall through the day...clouds arriving after sunset.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 44;

Mainly clear skies tonight will lead to excellent radiational cooling, while dry air tomorrow leads to plenty of sunshine.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 23; High: 50;

Mostly clear tonight, and mostly sunny tomorrow with southerly winds persisting throughout the period at around 10 mph. Highs still running a few degrees below average. Temperatures literally doubling from lows to highs with the dry air and sun!

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: Upper 50s;

Mostly clear skies tonight, and mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Both thanks to dry air. A bit breezy with southerly winds at 10 mph overnight increasing to 20 mph during the day Friday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 52;

Clearing skies through the evening with southerly winds up to 10 mph. Snow that fell this evening will stick around into the morning, and a few icy patches will be present in traditionally icy spots, but that concern quite literally evaporates after sunrise. Sunshine will mix with clouds in the AM with southerly moisture in place in the mid-levels, with mainly sunny skies early in the afternoon returning to partly cloudy later in the evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens - Low 20s; High: 40s;

Very chilly tonight in the hills and mountains, clear skies and dry air...traditional fall Colorado rockies weather...making for a frosty morning. Highs will reach the low to mid 40s below treeline, but they'll struggle to reach the 30s

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure competes with an upper-level trough: an area of lift around the height of the 14ers, for the next few days, with the high generally "winning". The upper-level energy will be with us through Sunday giving us a bit of cloud cover on Friday night and Saturday, and some light 15-20 mph wind gusts on Sunday. The high finally dominates by late Sunday leading to clear skies Monday. Temperatures climb through next Wednesday - with our next weather maker still at least a few days beyond. Nice, quiet, with

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.