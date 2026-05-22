After a cooler week, warmer weather returns for Memorial Day weekend

Tonight’s Forecast:

A disturbance will move across the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains this evening, which will lead to more numerous showers and thunderstorms in Southern Colorado compared to what we saw yesterday. While severe threats will be nearly non-existent, some storms could produce brief periods of moderate rainfall, lightning, gusty winds and small hail. Thunderstorms will mainly dissipate after sunset, but showers are likely to continue up until midnight on the Plains.

Overnight lows tonight will again be on the chilly side for this time of the year, cooling down to the 30s and 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 70. Mostly sunny skies Saturday morning will give way to just a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the Pikes Peak Region Saturday afternoon, with a comfortable high of 70 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 78. Memorial Day weekend will begin on a warm and dry note, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and an afternoon high in the upper 70s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 46; High: 75. Sunshine in the morning on Saturday will give way to a partly cloudy and warm afternoon. Rain chances will drop on Saturday, only around 20% for eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 63. After a showery and stormy Friday night, skies will clear out by Saturday morning, with only around a 30% chance of a shower to follow Saturday afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 60s. Skies will dry out late tonight, leaving us with a nice and clear start to our Saturday. A weaker disturbance will move out of the mountains by Saturday afternoon, with a weak chance of a rogue shower or thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 70s. After a couple of stormy days on the Plains, drier air will push into eastern Colorado early this weekend, with limited storm chances on Saturday and warm highs. The exception to an otherwise dry day would be the far southeastern Plains, where a few strong or severe storms may develop.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 60s/70s. If we do pop a shower in Southern Colorado on Saturday, an area slightly more favored than others to see rain would be the Raton Mesa. Showers that form here could turn severe as they move eastward into Baca County.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 50s/60s. Friday night's showers and thunderstorms will clear out overnight tonight, leaving us with a mostly sunny start to the weekend. If we do pop a shower tomorrow afternoon, it would be in the southeastern mountains, south of Highway 50. Otherwise, I expect that most areas will see a dry start to the weekend.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will provide a boost to our highs and lows for the second half of the holiday weekend. Sunday morning will start out in the middle 40s in Colorado Springs before climbing into the upper 70s. Pueblo and Canon City will see highs in the lower to middle 80s by Sunday.

Moisture begins to increase on Monday, with rain showers mainly tied to the higher terrain, and a low-end shower chance returning to the Pikes Peak Region. High on Memorial Day will be very warm, with a mix of 70s, 80s and lower 80s across Southern Colorado. Highs will then cool back down to the lower to middle 70s in the mid-week period in Colorado Springs, with an increased chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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