After a cold and snowy week, the weekend will feel like spring in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear and cold with seasonable overnight lows. Wind will be light, generally less than 10 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 16; High: 53;

Sunny and mild with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 14; High: 54;

Sunny and mild on Saturday with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 23; High: 57;

It will be mostly sunny and mild on Saturday with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 13; High: 50;

Snow will continue to melt with sunshine and mild temperatures on Saturday. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 18; High: 52;

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday and the snow will continue to melt. Wind will be light and temperatures will be mild.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 50s;

Rising into the mid to upper 50s on Saturday with sunny conditions and very light wind.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 21/21; High: 57/60;

It will be nice with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. Temperatures will be mild with mostly sunny conditions.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 50s;

It will be mostly sunny with a breeze out of the W at 15-25 mph. Temperatures in the mountain valleys will rise to the low to mid-50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be even warmer across southern Colorado with the upper 50s in the mountain valleys and 60s for most of the plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.