After a cloudy morning, the sun comes out on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain will linger in the eastern plains through about 1 am. Overnight will remain mostly cloudy and humid across the region. Areas of fog will likely develop overnight, especially in the areas that had steady rain on Wednesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 73;

Thursday will be mostly cloudy in the morning with areas of fog, then the sun comes out. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 49; High: 80;

It will be mostly cloudy in the early morning, then the sun comes out during the day. There is a low chance of a thunderstorm in the late afternoon or evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 52; High: 78;

Thursday begins with clouds, but the sun will clear them out during the day. There is a low chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 67;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 69;

It will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning, with sunshine during the afternoon. In the late afternoon and evening, thunderstorms are possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning, followed by sunshine in the afternoon. There is a low chance of isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47/47; High: 76/79;

Thursday will be mostly cloudy in the morning with sunshine coming out during the day. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy on Thursday, and dry for the most part. Widely scattered, isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will continue to climb a few degrees each day, peaking on Saturday. The storm chances will stick around on Friday, but they will be isolated and favor the plains. Saturday is trending mostly dry across the region. Thunderstorm chances return on Sunday with a few isolated storms in the afternoon, with increasing chances into the first half of next week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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