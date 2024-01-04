Active weather pattern with several winter weather makers, starting with tonight's commute

Today’s Forecast:

Old man winter makes his 2024 debut in southern Colorado today, as low-pressure pivots southeast of the 4 corners region. Snow showers begin around 1PM in the Pikes Peak Region, but remain light until the later portion of your evening commute. By 5:00PM, snow will be falling across the area, with the heaviest snow between 8PM-11PM this evening. Temperatures only reach the low 30s across the area today, so you'll need the puffer jacket all day.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 35; Low: 22.

Mostly cloudy early with snow showers arriving during the afternoon. Snow accumulating to around 1". Cold all day, bundle up.

Pueblo forecast: High: 36; Low: 24.

Cloudy with snow showers arriving during the afternoon, mixed with rain initially. Daytime snow totals up to 1". East winds during the afternoon at 10-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 33; Low: 25.

Cloudy with snow showers during the morning and steadier snow during the late PM. Daytime snow accumulations up to 1". East winds at 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 30; Low: 14.

Cloudy with snow showers. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Snow should arrive around 10:30AM but will be very sporadic and patchy through the afternoon. Steadier light to moderate snow arrives by 5:00PM lasting through the evening

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: Teens.

Cloudy with snow showers arriving by 2:00PM. Heavier steadier snow will move in between 6PM-8PM and last through the early morning on Saturday.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s.

Rain showers arrive in the Baca county by 11:00AM with snow in Las Animas county. A changeover to all snow will occur by 5:00PM for the entire region. Heaviest snow rates will be in Baca, Prowers, and Kiowa counties this evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 34/35; Low: 22.

Cloudy with snow showers arriving by 9:30AM, heavy at times through mid afternoon, with a break from 4-6PM before light snow returns during the evening. East winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0-10.

Winter Weather Advisory for the Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains. Cloudy and cold with snow showers all day. Generally light to moderate in intensity.

Extended outlook forecast:

A very active weather pattern is in store for southern Colorado through next week with several winter storms and cold arctic air masses rotating through the region. Temperatures will slowly descend through Monday, remaining around 10-15 degrees below average with our normal high temperature being 44 degrees right now. Snow showers are possible Friday evening along the I-25 corridor, and you'll want to stay weather aware. Snow should hold off Saturday aside from a few flurries before a more powerful system approaches Sunday into Monday, bringing even colder air, and a chance for more significant snow.

