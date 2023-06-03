Active weather pattern this weekend for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A large weather system over the western third of the country will have a big impact on our weather this weekend, with periods of rain and unseasonably cool temperatures.

For today, rain has been falling pretty steadily already this morning across the eastern Plains. I expect rain showers to continue to develop as we move closer to the lunch hour. By the afternoon, widespread rain showers and thunderstorms will form, with a wet start to the weekend for Southern Colorado. Areas that will see the most rain today will be around the Pikes Peak Region, and also locations along and near the mountains/Plains interface.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 62; Low: 49. A cool and showery start to the weekend for the Pikes Peak Region. Keep the umbrella and rain gear on hand if you're planning to spend any time outside today. You'll need it!

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 52. Dry skies this morning will give way to a rainy and cool afternoon and evening in Pueblo. A few isolated thunderstorms may also develop, but in this cooler weather pattern, severe weather is not expected.

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 51. Cloudy, cool and wet this weekend, with periods of rain and even an isolated thunderstorm or two on Saturday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 40. Unseasonably cool, with a wet start to the weekend for Teller County, and more of the same on Sunday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s. Today's temperatures will be more in line with mid to late April than early June. On top of Saturday's chilly weather, periods of rain will keep it wet and unsettled most of the day.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 50s. Cloudy and cool across the Plains today, with periods of rain expected throughout the day before coming to an end later this evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s/60s. An unseasonably cool airmass will develop this weekend, bringing a cool and showery Saturday to the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. Rain and snow showers for the mountains on Saturday, and oh yes, it's early June! The snow level will remain around 12,000 feet today, with several inches of accumulation possible across some higher mountain peaks.

Extended outlook forecast:

We'll see more rain on Sunday as we're not expecting any big changes to today's wet and cool pattern. In fact, we'll keep up the unsettled weather into early next week, with more of the same through at least Tuesday. While this will be a period of beneficial moisture for Southern Colorado, heavily saturated areas will need to be watched closely for any flooding, as well as low lying areas and recent burn scars.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.