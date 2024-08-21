Active stretch of monsoon fueled showers and thunderstorms ahead

Today’s Forecast:

A few showers moving across the Continental Divide this morning will lead to a fairly cloudy start to our Wednesday, with a few showers also possible this morning along and west of I-25. Most areas should stay dry until this afternoon when another round of showers and thunderstorms will move from the mountains to the Plains. Today's storms could get an earlier start compared to the past couple of days, firing off in the Pikes Peak Region closer to 1-2 pm. Storms today will be capable of heavy rain, 1" hail, strong wind gusts and frequent lightning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 89; Low: 59. With rain in the forecast this afternoon, you might not be able to make it to your kid's soccer practice or that hike this afternoon. Showers and storms will be capable of heavy rain, flooding, frequent lightning, 1" hail and strong wind gusts.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 62. Hot and humid, with another round of thunderstorms county-wide today. Showers and storms could be on the strong to severe side today, with large hail, heavy rain and gusty winds all possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 64. A hot and muggy day will once again be on tap for Canon City today as showers and thunderstorms return to our forecast this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and flooding will be possible.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 81; Low: 50. Partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning will give way to a stormy afternoon, with heavy rain, flooding and frequent lightning the main risks.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. After a gorgeous sunrise today, our weather this afternoon will turn stormy and unsettled. Heavy rain, flooding and frequent lightning will be possible during today's storms.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms on the Plains on Wednesday will be capable of heavy rain, flooding, large hail and gusty winds. Storms on the Plains will begin to pick up after 4 pm and could continue up until midnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. A muggy, monsoon influenced airmass this morning will lend itself towards a stormy afternoon and evening, with today's torm capable of heavier rain and flooding.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Showers this morning along and near the Continental Divide will give way to wet and unsettled afternoon. Storms today will be capable of heavy rain, small hail, flooding and gusty winds. Plans outdoors today will likely will be impacted as early as the lunch hour.

Extended outlook forecast:

Rinse and repeat on Thursday with another round of showers and thunderstorms in our forecast. Heavy rain and flooding will remain possible through Thursday evening. The monsoon influence will weaken from Friday into the weekend, with fewer storms by Friday and generally dry skies east of the mountains into the upcoming weekend.

Highs in Colorado Springs from today through Sunday will top out each day in the middle to upper 80s. This is above the seasonal average for this time of the year of 83 degrees.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

