Active forecast this week, with daily storm chances

Flash Flood and Flood Watches will remain in effect until midnight across a large part of Southern Colorado, and so far this evening, it's been a busy one! Most of the heavier rain should wrap up across the I-25 corridor between 8-9 pm, but for the Plains, heavier rain and the threat for strong to severe storms could linger past midnight. Other than flooding, the main storm threats tonight may include 60-70 mph wind gusts, hail up to 1" in diameter, and frequent lightning.

As the storms clear east of the state early Monday morning, areas of fog will be possible over El Paso County and parts of Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 86; With the monsoon flow remaining in place over Colorado, Monday's forecast will be primed for more afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the Pikes Peak Region. The severe threat will be lower than today, but locally heavy rainfall will once again be possible.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 92; Warm, with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday, as well as the return of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 88; Dry skies early will give way to the potential for scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. Main storm threats will include frequent lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 75; A quiet morning, but a stormy afternoon for Teller County in what looks like a very active week of weather for most of Southern Colorado.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; The heaviest rain should stay south of the Palmer Divide on Monday, but still, we're forecasting at least the potential for some scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s/90s; Heavy rain, along with the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms will continue until at least midnight for the Plains. Then after a dry start to our Monday, scattered afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms will return to our forecast, especially south of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s; After a dry start to our Monday, widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely for the southern I-25 corridor from mid afternoon through early evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s; A cooler and stormy start to the week for the mountains. If you're going to be in the high country at all this upcoming week, make sure that you can find shelter as lightning and heavy rain will be possible each afternoon.

Today's stormy change in the weather pattern will continue for the week ahead, with daily thunderstorms in the forecast for Southern Colorado. Storm initiation each day in the mountains will take place by early afternoon before storms push east, impacting the Plains from mid afternoon to mid evening. At this point, we're watching both Thursday and Friday for the potential for heavier rain and flash flooding over parts of Southern Colorado.

Temperature wise...this stormy weather pattern will mean some cooler, more seasonal weather. By late this week, highs in the Pikes Peak Region will only warm into the 70s. Sounds refreshing, right?

