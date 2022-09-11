Above average temperatures this week for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Other than a few thunderstorms across the southeastern mountains and San Luis Valley, we'll see clear skies this evening and into the overnight hours across most of the region. Lows in Southern Colorado will range from the 30s and 40s in the mountains to the 40s and 50s for the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 85; With high pressure returning to Southern Colorado on Monday, we'll see a big 10-15 degree increase to our daytime as highs as we look to start out the work week in the mid 80s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 49; High: 90; A pleasant fall-like morning will give way to hazy sunshine and a return to the 90s after a three day break from the heat.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 87; After a few days of welcomed heat relief to Southern Colorado, above average highs will return to our forecast on Monday, and could be here for quite some time.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 75; A nice, crisp morning will give way to a bright and hazy afternoon across Teller County, with 70s for daytime highs.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s; A beautiful start to the week for northern El Paso County, with daytime highs much warmer than what we saw this past weekend.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s/90s; Early this week, we'll see another stretch of late summer heat return to the Plains, along with areas of smoke and haze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s; Sunny, with areas of smoke and haze returning to our forecast on Monday. Along with the sunshine will come a healthy warm-up that will put 80s back on the map for daytime highs.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Chilly in the morning before turning smoky and mild through the afternoon hours. While most areas should stay dry on Monday, it's possible that a few isolated thunderstorms could return to the San Juan Mountains and San Luis Valley.

Extended outlook forecast:

For the week ahead, we're looking at above average highs for Southern Colorado, as well as dry skies most days. By Tuesday, the remnants of what was once Hurricane Kay will reach the mountains, with an isolated thunderstorm also possible for areas west of I-25. Moisture will push a little farther east Wednesday, and although the mountains will see the best chances for rain, a few showers will also be possible for the Plains. Dry and breezy weather will follow as we wrap up the work week and head into next weekend.

