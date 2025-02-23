Above average highs this week in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

After a beautiful Saturday in southern Colorado...the good times keep rolling. High pressure building into the state will keep mainly clear skies tonight. A weak upper level disturbance will lead to a few overnight clouds that you probably won't notice. Other than that, lows drop to the mid-20s, close to average for this time of year.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 60;

Mostly clear skies - and near normal lows. The normal low tonight is 21 degrees. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 63;

Mostly clear tonight in the Steel City. No weather issues to worry about - northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 65;

Mostly clear with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 53;

Mostly clear with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Mostly clear - a nice night to stargaze! West winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s;

Mostly clear with west winds at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 28; High: 60/64;

Mostly clear. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50;

Mostly clear with west winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure is the name of the game this week. We're gaining nearly 2.5 minutes of daylight each day at the moment - and you'll be able to enjoy all of it Sunday with mostly clear skies. Fire danger will be elevated in the gap flow regions of the southern tier - primarily in Huerfano County, where a combination of 25 mph wind gusts and humidity levels of 10-15%.

A chunk of the jet stream will move over the state Sunday night. This will bring increased cloud cover and light snow showers to the northern and central mountains Sunday night into Monday morning. In southern Colorado it'll bring in some clouds during the evening.

Monday should be the warmest day in the near-term forecast. Downslope northwest breezes - again partly being driven by jet stream energy that is descending due to high pressure over the state, will drive highs to the mid-60s in the Pikes Peak Region, and near 70 in the Pueblo area. Fire risk will be elevated again but only for the gap flow zones in the southern tier. The day itself will be partly cloudy, mainly along the Front Range near the mountains and north of highway 50, with upper level clouds at times also due to the jet stream which will be carrying some upper level moisture.

Tuesday will be breezier with notable wind gusts for some (30-40 mph) along the Front Range during the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. It'll be a similar day to Monday. However, I am concerned about fire danger on Tuesday. Humidity levels will likely fall to the low teens at the same time we track the gusty winds. The most common type of fire at this time of year would be a grass fire. The risk of fire concerns increases further to the south of the Pikes Peak Region, where grasses are drier as they've seen less recent precipitation.

A cold front will arrive Tuesday night. It'll bring clouds, gusty north winds, and cooler highs on Wednesday. Because of how warm we'll be, this only drops the region to seasonal averages.

High pressure returns late in the week, with highs climbing once again.



