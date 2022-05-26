Above average highs return tomorrow, and continue through Memorial Day

Tonight's Forecast:

After a breezy afternoon, we're expecting a fairly quiet night across Southern Colorado. With weakening winds in our forecast, overnight lows will once again be on the chilly side. Temperatures along the I-25 corridor and east into the Plains will cool down to the upper 30s and 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 80; The warming trend that began today will kick into high gear late this week. As high pressure builds across the region, temperatures on Thursday will soar to near 80 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 42; High: 86; Mostly sunny and much warmer on Thursday. Highs will climb into middle 80s, and from here, we're going to get even warmer as we head into the holiday weekend.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 83; Warm westerly breezes will return to Fremont County on Thursday, and this will allow for a healthy jump in temperatures across the region.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 70; Bright and mild across Teller County, and with a forecast high of near 70 degrees, it will be quite comfortable for this time of the year.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; Still a little chilly overnight tonight across the Palmer Divide, but warming up quickly on Thursday as high pressure combines with sunshine and light northwesterly breezes to bring 70s to the forecast.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s; Thursday will be a beautiful day for the Plains of Southern Colorado, with the forecast really leaning in towards a warm and sunny afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; After another chilly morning, we'll flip the switch to "gorgeous" as we see a return of sunshine and 70s across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; A sunny and scenic day to take a drive into the mountains. High pressure will provide a big helping of sunshine, and although it will be breezy at times, temperatures will warm comfortably into the 50s and 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Look out Southern Colorado. If it's heat you want for the holiday weekend, then it's heat you're going to get! A big serving of hot and breezy weather is expected across the region from Friday through Memorial Day. A few thunderstorms will be possible over the mountains on Sunday, and by Tuesday and Wednesday, that threat for isolated storms will spread east into the I-25 corridor as temperatures begin to cool towards the end of the extended forecast period.

