Above average highs Monday, with increasing wind by mid-week

Today’s Forecast:

After a breezy and cool Sunday, highs this afternoon across Southern Colorado will warm by around 5-10 degrees from yesterday. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the 50s and lower 60s in the mountain valleys, with a mix of 60s and lower 70s on the Plains.

Winds will be light throughout the day, starting out from the north and northwest this morning, shifting to the southeast this afternoon and evening. Peak gusts today shouldn't top 20 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 64; Low: 35. After a chilly weekend, highs today will rebound into the middle 60s, which is around 5 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 34. After a high of just 39 degrees on Saturday, our forecast today will be nice and mild, with light breezes and plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Canon City forecast: High: 67; Low: 38. High pressure will bring a return of above average temperatures to Canon City today, with our high this afternoon climbing into the upper 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 29. Monday will bring about some really nice conditions, with sunshine, light breezes and middle 50s for our daytime highs.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. We'll see some stunning weather to start the week, with mostly sunny skies and mild highs in the 50s and lower 60s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. With light breezes and plenty of sunshine ahead on Monday, it's going to be a beautiful start to the week on the High Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. A break from the wind early this week will give way to a couple of breezier days for the southern I-25 corridor by the middle of the week.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. A bluebird day for the mountains, with light breezes and above average temperatures. Feeling more like early May than early April this afternoon!

Extended outlook forecast:

We'll see increasing westerly breezes on Tuesday, which will help to warm highs into the 70s on the Plains, but could also lead to areas of high fire danger. Gusts Tuesday will be around 20-30 mph, with gusts to 35 mph on Wednesday.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly cooler, falling back to the 60s in some areas. A much stronger ridge of high pressure will warm us back into the 70s and 80s by Friday, with 80s and lower 90s by Saturday. Saturday's forecast high of 82 degrees looks to threaten the current record of 82 degrees at the Colorado Springs Airport.

