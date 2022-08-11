Above average highs late this week, with dry skies for the Plains

Tonight's Forecast:

Any showers and storm this evening should stay well west of Southern Colorado, with even the southern mountains expected to dry. Without any rain in the forecast, and the expectation of a quiet evening, we'll see our overnight lows tonight cool down to the 40s and in the mountains, and 50s and 60s for the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 89; A bright and sunny Thursday for the Pikes Peak Region, and with our daytime high up near 90 degrees, we'll certainly be feeling the heat.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 96; Hot highs and sunny skies on Thursday, with more sizzle on tap through the upcoming weekend.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 95; Hot and dry on Thursday, with light southeasterly breezes across parts of Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 81; Other than a few fair weather clouds during the mid to late afternoon hours, our Thursday will be bright and sunny, with warmer than average highs.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; A pleasant morning will be followed by a sunny and warm afternoon, with no threat of rain on Thursday for the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s; It will be another dry day for the Plains on Thursday, and without the threat of rain, the sun will bring the heat as highs climb into the middle to upper 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; A bright and warm Thursday will be followed by an even hotter afternoon on Friday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; A gorgeous stretch of weather can be expected late this week for southeastern mountains as most thunderstorm activity for the next few days should stay closer to areas west of the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

With the absence of the monsoon for the next few days, most of us here in Southern Colorado can expect more gorgeous, but hot weather. Dry skies are likely to continue through the weekend from Canon City to Pueblo to Colorado Springs, with an isolated storm chance for Woodland Park by Sunday.

Better chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop next week as the monsoon flow returns. Heavier rain and the possibility of severe weather may threaten some areas by the middle of next week, something that First Alert 5 will be watching closely, In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine and this great weather!

