Above average highs for Southern Colorado to begin the final week of March

After mild highs on Sunday, a strong ridge of high pressure to out west will bring a healthy boost to daytime highs on Monday. Today's temperatures will climb into the lower 70s in the Springs, upper 70s in Pueblo, and 60s in Monument and Woodland Park. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with moderate 10-20 mph northwest breezes throughout the day.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 41. Sunday's 50s will be replaced with lower 70s on Monday in Colorado Springs. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with any threats for rain or snow not expected.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 38. Highs today in the Pueblo area will climb into the upper 70s, which is around 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 44. For students on spring break, Monday's forecast will be gorgeous, with a warm mix of sun and clouds today for eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 32. Warm, with light to moderate northwest breezes this afternoon, but no real threats of any rain or snow.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. A beautiful start to the week, with highs today in northern El Paso County topping out in the middle to upper 60s. Lows tonight will cool down to the 30s and lower 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. A dry and warm start to the week as temperatures on the eastern Plains will top out in the lower to middle 70s. Northwest wind gusts today could top 25-30 mph in some areas.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Warm, late April weather can be expected for residents of Huerfano and Las Animas counties on Monday as highs this afternoon will climb into the upper 60s and 70s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. It'll be a warm and breezy Monday for the high country, with highs in the 40s and 50s, and afternoon wind gusts to 35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A mostly stable and warm pattern will continue throughout the week. Highs Tuesday will be slightly cooler, with a return to mid 60s in Colorado Springs. Highs will rebound to the 70s from Wednesday through Friday, with the potential for record setting warmth on Thursday with a high of 78 degrees in Colorado Springs. Highs in Pueblo and the southeastern Plains late this week will reach the 80s.

A rogue mountain shower or two will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday, with a 10% chance of a shower both days on the Plains. Along with the record warmth potential late this week, we'll also see breezier days, with a possible return to Red Flag Warning conditions for parts of Southern Colorado. The increase in wind is expected to come in advance of our next storm, which will bring the potential for rain and snow showers on Saturday.

