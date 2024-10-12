About 15 degrees above normal on Saturday; cooler on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear and mild tonight with overnight lows about 5-10 degrees above normal.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 83;

Partly cloudy with N wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. The high temperature will be about 15 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 88;

Sunny and hot on Saturday with the high temperature about 15 degrees above normal. Winds will be from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 86;

Partly cloudy on Saturday and very warm, with WNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 74;

Partly cloudy and mild on Saturday with WNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 79;

Monument and the Tri-Lakes will be very warm on Saturday with high clouds and a light breeze from the N at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s/90s;

Mostly sunny with some high clouds on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/47; High: 82/84;

It will be sunny with high clouds on Saturday with very warm temperatures and a light breeze.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

Partly cloudy in the mountain valleys with morning temperatures in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A breezy, dry cold front will bring temperatures down to the 70s in the plains and I-25 corridor, and the mountains will see a very slight cool down. Then into next week, we will remain mostly in the 70s or low 80s in the plains and 60s or low 70s in the mountains, feeling nice!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.