About 15 degrees above average on Thursday with fire danger west of I-25

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with mid and high level clouds. It will be dry with light wind. Temperatures will be mild overnight, about 10 degrees above average.

Thursday Fire Danger:

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect on Thursday from 11 am until 7 pm for the zones highlighted in red. Do not create sparks or flames outside!

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 84;

It will be partly cloudy and very warm on Thursday. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 91;

A toasty Thursday is ahead with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 88;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 7 pm. Thursday will be hot and partly cloudy. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 75;

It will be partly cloudy and very warm on Thursday. Wind will be out of the W at 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 80;

Thursday will be very warm with partly cloudy conditions and W wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 90s;

It will be partly cloudy and toasty on Thursday in the low to mid-90s. There is a chance of thunderstorms in our easternmost counties, especially Baca County, in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/56; High: 84/88;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday and hot. Wind will be out of the W at 15 mph, gusting 30-35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 7 pm. Wind will be out of the W at 10-20 mph, gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday and Saturday will be just a touch cooler than Thursday, but still very warm in the 70s and 80s across the region. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible both afternoons, with slightly better coverage on Saturday.

A windy cold front arrives on Sunday afternoon which will cool temperatures to the 50s in the mountains and 60s in the plains on Monday!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.