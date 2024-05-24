A windy cold front Thursday night brings a cooler yet comfortable Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will blow through southern Colorado overnight, with winds gusting up to 45 mph, especially in the eastern plains. This cold front will drop temperatures back to seasonable levels on Friday, or slightly below average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 71;

Mostly sunny on Friday with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Winds will be from the SSE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 75;

Mostly sunny on Friday with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 73;

Mostly sunny on Friday with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 62;

Mostly sunny with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 35; High: 68;

Friday will be mostly sunny with a chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Mostly sunny with breezy winds turning from the N to the ESE at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42/43; High: 72/76;

Mostly sunny on Friday with ESE wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers possible in the mountain valleys. The temperature will rise to the low 60s to low 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be warm again, with 70s and 80s returning to southern Colorado. Showers will develop in the mountains on Saturday afternoon with a few showers possible for the Pikes Peak region and northeastern Colorado.

Sunday will be sunny and warm again and drier overall, with a few spotty showers possible across the state.

____

