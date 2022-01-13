A windy cold front arrives in southern Colorado Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will move from north to south across Colorado on Friday from morning through mid-afternoon. Temperatures will peak between 9 am-noon and then gradually cool as the front arrives.

Winds will be strong in the eastern plains, gusting to 60 mph. A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca counties on Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Snow will also be possible with the frontal passage. Accumulations will be light, 2 inches or less for the foothills and mountain zones, including the Palmer Divide and Raton Pass.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 33; High: 45. Wind gusts to 45 mph as the front moves in by late morning with a chance of light snow with accumulations 0-1 inch.

PUEBLO: Low: 29; High: 50. A windy day with gusts to 45 mph and increasing clouds. A mix of drizzle and flurries are possible with no significant accumulation expected.

CANON CITY: Low: 36; High: 50. A breezy day with periodic gusts 20-30 mph. Light snow is possible in the afternoon with a dusting possible.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 29; High: 38. A chilly and gusty day with light snow showers possible starting by late morning with accumulations from a dusting to 2 inches.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 30s. Wind gusts to 45 mph by late morning with a cold front with snow showers following after. Snow accumulates from 1-3 inches during the day.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect from 9 am - 5 pm Friday with gusts up to 60 mph possible coming from the north. Strong gusts may cause damage to trees or structures. Blowing dust will reduce visibility on the road.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s. The cold front will move in later, by early afternoon then snow showers will follow. Snow accumulations are expected to amount to a dusting to 2 inches for Walsenburg and a dusting to 1 inch for Trinidad.

MOUNTAINS: Low: teens/20s; High: 30s/40s. A cold front will move through during the day bringing snow showers. A dusting is most likely for mountain valleys, with accumulations up to 2 inches for the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains and their adjacent valleys.

Extended Outlook:

Conditions will be chilly and sunny on Saturday to the 30s in the mountains and 40s in the plains. Then expect temperatures to gradually climb again, peaking by next Monday in the 50s and 60s.

