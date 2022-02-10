Watch
A windy cold front arrives Friday bringing snow showers

Larry Marr
Garden of the Gods bighorn sheep
Posted at 3:49 PM, Feb 10, 2022
Tonight's Forecast:
This evening will be mostly clear with a breeze. Gradually through Friday morning, the winds will pick up and clouds will increase. Snow showers are possible by Friday evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High 43. Friday will be gusty with increasing clouds and snow showers possible after 5 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High 49. Expect gusty winds with a chance of light snow after 6 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High 49. The morning will be gusty on Friday and snow showers are possible after 5 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High 37. Expect a blustery Friday with snow showers possible after 1 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 29; High 37. A windy day with increasing clouds and snow showers after 4 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 25-30; High 47-50. A gusty and cooler day with light snow is possible after 5 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/31; High 46/49. A blustery afternoon with snow is possible after 7 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High 40s. Snow showers move from north to south during the day Friday and winds will be gusty.

Extended outlook forecast:
Snow showers end by early Saturday morning. Here is a look at totals expected across the region:

The weekend will warm up and 50s and 60s are expected Sunday and into early next week.
