A wet and cool day ahead for the Air Force Academy graduation

Welcome friends and family of this year's class of U.S. Air Force Academy graduates!! Our forecast for this morning's ceremony will be cool, cloudy and damp, with showers forming around the lunch hour. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue at times until early this evening, with mainly sub-severe thunderstorms for the Pikes Peak Region. A few stronger to severe thunderstorms will be possible today around the southeastern mountains and Raton Mesa region, with 1" hail and gusts to 60 mph being the main storm threats.

Watch How The Thunderbirds Prep Amid Weather Concerns

Temperature wise...it's going to be chilly for late May standards. Highs on the Plains will only warm into the 50s and 60s, with 70s on tap for the San Luis Valley.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 59; Low: 46. A big cool down on Thursday as clouds and showers bring us an unsettled day of weather to the Pikes Peak Region. COS average high: 76°.

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 47. Cool and overcast this morning, with showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Thanks to today's cool down of more than 15° from yesterday, severe weather is not expected. PUB average high: 83°.

Canon City forecast: High: 62; Low: 49. Chilly, below average highs on Thursday, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Most of today's rain should wrap up towards sunset this evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 55; Low: 40. Cool, overcast and unsettled weather for the final Thursday of May in Teller County. Areas of drizzle this morning will give way to showers and isolated thunderstorms by the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 40s. Grab a coat before leaving home this morning as temperatures this afternoon aren't expected to warm out of the 50s. The clouds and drizzle that we've seen this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Thursday's forecast will be much cooler than yesterday and unsettled as periods of rain are expected throughout the day. A few stronger thunderstorms will be possible today as well, with a small chance of severe weather south of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. After some warm and stormy weather on Wednesday, our forecast today will turn cooler while remaining unsettled. Expect periods of rain and isolated strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. If you're spending time in the mountains or mountain valleys today, make sure to wear some layers and have the rain gear. handy. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage towards the lunch hour, with the rain expected to taper off this evening.

Leftover moisture will bring the potential for areas of fog and low clouds to parts of Southern Colorado on Friday morning, which should burn off pretty quickly between sunrise and 9 am. With high pressure expanding over the state on Friday, highs will be around 20 degrees warmer than today, topping out near 80 degrees in Colorado Springs. Showers will be less numerous than today, with most of the rain staying confined to the higher terrain on Friday, and only a few showers drifting into the I-25 corridor.

High temperatures will be slightly above average through the weekend, with upper 70s on Saturday and lower 80s on Sunday in Colorado Springs. Daily showers and thunderstorms will remain in our forecast, with the most favorable areas for rain being the mountains and foothills. Rain chances in the Springs this weekend will hover around 30%.

