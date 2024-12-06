A weekend warm-up will be followed by cold and snow on Monday

Today’s Forecast:

After a cooler day in the 40s on Thursday, sunshine combined with a stronger and closer ridge of high pressure to Colorado will bring us a healthy 5-10 degree bump in temperatures this afternoon. We should see a return to the mid 50s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, with upper 50s into eastern Fremont County.

Temperatures tonight will be on the chilly side for date night plans, with lows Saturday morning in the 10s, 20s and 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 28. In what's already been a stunning week of weather will come another gorgeous day on Friday, with our highs today returning middle 50s in Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 56; Low: 22. Tough to beat days like this in early December as we'll once again enjoy clear skies, light breezes and warmer than average highs in Pueblo on Friday.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 31. A beautiful combination of light winds, sunny skies and mild highs will make for a stunning day on Friday in eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 22. Nothing better than the combination of clear skies, light winds and pleasant temperatures, especially when it comes in early December. Enjoy!

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. After a cooler day on Thursday, a warm-up begins today as highs like to climb by more than 5 degrees in the Tri-Lakes area.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mild sunshine and light breezes will make for a fantastic end to the week across the Plains as highs climb into the 50s, with warmer weather on tap this weekend.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Even though we were cooler yesterday, it has been a gorgeous week of weather across Southern Colorado, and on Friday we'll continue with more great weather on the way.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Bluebird skies, calm winds and pleasant temperatures will make for a great day to spend time on the slopes on Friday or checking out your favorite mountain town.

Extended outlook forecast:

Further warming this weekend will produce highs in the upper 50s for Colorado Springs on Saturday, with lower 60s on Sunday.

High pressure will break down Sunday evening, allowing for an incoming storm to bring a big change to our forecast by early next week. Skies should stay dry for the Monday morning commute, but then turn to snow showers towards the afternoon and evening. It will be gusty and cold as well, with our high only warming into the middle 30s to start the week. A few flurries may linger into Tuesday morning before the storm quickly clears out, leaving us with near freezing temperatures and moderate breezes Tuesday afternoon.

