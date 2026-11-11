A weak cold front will bring slightly cooler weather for Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

A dry cold front slides south across the plains through this evening, shifting winds out of the north. Despite the wind shift, conditions remain completely dry overnight. Lows will drop into the 30s to lower 40s across the eastern plains, while mountain valleys dip into the 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow's Forecast: Wednesday brings another mild, beautiful fall day to Southern Colorado. Under mostly sunny skies and light breezes, afternoon highs will climb comfortably into the 50s and 60s across the region with dry conditions holding steady.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 60;

Mostly clear and quiet overnight with north winds easing and lows dropping into the mid-30s. Wednesday will be bright and pleasant with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the lower 60s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 37; High: 64;

Evening winds shift out of the north before calming overnight with lows near 37. Wednesday features sunny skies and mild conditions with afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid-60s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 62;

Clear skies and light winds hold overnight as lows fall into the upper-30s. Sunshine dominates on Wednesday with highs climbing into the lower 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 57;

A crisp, clear night in the high country with lows dipping into the mid-20s. Wednesday will be sun-filled and pleasant with highs reaching the mid 50s.

Extended outlook forecast: Warm, dry weather persists through the end of the workweek before a weekend system introduces mountain snow and plains rain.

Thursday – Friday: High pressure overhead keeps conditions bright and dry. Temperatures warm up a few degrees on Thursday, holding in the 60s to near 70 across lower elevations through Friday afternoon.



Saturday – Sunday: A storm system arrives Saturday, bringing high-based snow showers to the Continental Divide with light accumulations overnight. Rain showers spread east onto the plains Sunday morning before clearing out late in the day.



Monday – Next Week: A brief dry lull takes over on Monday before models signal a pattern shift toward mid-to-late week, bringing cooler air and more active weather back to the region.



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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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